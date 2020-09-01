Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 launch
Samsung teased the launch of its next foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold2 alongside the Galaxy Note20 series at the UnPacked 2020 August event. However, Samsung didn’t reveal any details of the product. It decided to host a separate ‘UnPacked Part 2’ event for the foldable phone. You can watch it here:

Samsung is expected to announce the price and availability of the Galaxy Z Fold2 today. As per leaked specifications, the foldable phone will be powered by Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC. It is  said to pack a dual battery setup with a combined capacity of 4,365mAh and support for 15W fast wireless charging and 15W fast reverse wireless charging.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 has leaked online several times. Even a review of it being compared to the Galaxy Fold is live on YouTube. The smartphone features a 6.2-inches and the Main Screen is 7.6-inches making them both larger than the Galaxy Fold. Both are AMOLED displays. The interior display offers a 120Hz refresh rate, while the one on the outside has a 60Hz refresh rate.

