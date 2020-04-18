Some of the world’s greatest artists are getting together in the One World: Together at Home concert that will be streaming live today, April 18 on YouTube. This virtual concert will start at 2 PM Eastern, and its goal is to help healthcare workers and the World Health Organization in their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The upcoming One World: Together at Home concert will stream live today from 2 PM ET, and it will run until 10 PM, that means eight hours of fantastic music for free. This concert will be available in several regions around the world, and you can also watch them if you have Sling TV, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, or AT&T TV Now. It will feature artists like Alicia Keys, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Celine Dione, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, Lady Gaga, Pharrell Williams, and more.

Source Android Central