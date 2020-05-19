MIUI 12

MIUI 12 was announced last month in China. Now, it is all set to go global. The MIUI 12 launch event will take place at 20:00 GMT+8, that is 8:00 AM ET/ 5:30 PM IST. You can watch the live stream below

MIUI 12 update includes a redesigned interface, improved privacy and permissions settings, added control center, and more. It also brings updated navigation gestures and Mi Share file transfer service.

Further, the new update includes Super-Earth and Mars live wallpapers, which you can download for your Android phone here.

As previously teased by Xiaomi, the MIUI 12 rollout is expected to begin today itself.

