Up next
Author
Tags

Netflix is part of a great number of companies that are trying to find ways to make our time at home a bit more enjoyable during the COVID-19 pandemic. It has uploaded some of its documentary series, shorts, and feature films to its YouTube channel for anyone to watch for free.

This new decision was taken as a response to teachers requesting access to documentaries that are usually screened inside classrooms. Netflix has allowed teachers to screen its documentaries for a time now. These were only to be accessed via the Netflix service. Now, teachers, students, and anyone interested in learning something new may access some of its most popular documentaries, which include: 13th (Film), Abstract (Series – Season 1), Babies (Series – select episodes) and Our Planet (Series) to mention a few. These also come with additional resource material that will help viewers get a better experience.

Right now, you will only find these documentaries with English subtitles, but Netflix will add more languages in the coming week. In time, Netflix is also planning on hosting Q&A sessions with creators to give students a better understanding of the videos and more in-depth insight as to what happened behind cameras of this content.

Source Android Police

Via Netflix

You May Also Like

Google and Apple team up to build COVID-19 tracing system in Android and iOS

Google and Apple have both made it clear that proper consent will be taken from the participants and that all data will be anonymised to keep it secure.
Disney+

Over 50 million users have subscribed to Disney Plus since its launch

Disney Plus has reached over 50 million subscribers since it first launched in November 2019, with availability in the US, India and some European countries

Samsung’s 5nm production plans may be delayed because of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic is also affecting Samsung’s 5nm chip business as it would force a delay in production that could lead to great losses