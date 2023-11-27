HyperX Cyber Monday deals are here, and they will get you massive savings on some of the best gaming peripherals you can get for your gaming PC, laptop, or regular workstation, as these products will also be perfect to help you boost productivity. Today’s best offer comes with the Wired version of the HyperX Cloud Alpha, now selling for $50 thanks to a 50 percent discount.

HyperX Cloud Alpha Gaming Headset $50 $100 Save $50 The HyperX Cloud Alpha gaming headset comes with dual chamber drivers, amazing comfort, a durable and light aluminum frame, and a detachable microphone. $50 at Amazon

This gaming headset comes with dual chamber drivers, amazing comfort, a durable and light aluminum frame, and a detachable microphone. Since it’s wired, it’s compatible with almost anything you want, which includes the latest PlayStation models, the Xbox One, Xbox Series S or Series X, the Nintendo Switch, and your PC, and you can even connect to your mobile devices.

You can also pick up the wireless version for $50 more, as this option goes for $100. This version is excellent, as it will give you the same amazing features you get with the wired variant, but you also get to enjoy up to 30 hours of battery life, DTS Headphone:X Spatial Audio, and more. This is an excellent deal, considering that it normally sells for $150. If you’re looking for other options, you can also check out the latest savings applied to the HyperX CloudX Flight, now going for $90 with 44 percent savings that will get you $70 in instant savings.

Other great offers will help you score 38 percent off the HyperX Pulsefire Haste Gaming Mouse, now available for $50. The HyperX Alloy Origins 60 mechanical keyboard comes in at $60 with $40 in instant savings. And if you want to complete your setup, you can also check out the HyperX QuadCast S RGB USB Condenser Microphone, which currently sees a 35 percent discount, leaving it up for grabs at just $104.