You still have a chance to score some amazing discounts and promos by pre-ordering your new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4, and Galaxy Buds 2. Samsung’s latest Galaxy devices will officially launch on Friday, August 27, which means that you have until tomorrow to take advantage of these limited-time incentives that will get you up to $800 discounts and up to $200 Samsung Credit with your new devices.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the latest Galaxy devices are currently available for pre-order. If you head over to Samsung.com, you will see that you can get the latest Galaxy Z Fold 3 for just $1,000 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 for $500. However, this will only be possible if you take advantage of the pre-order promos, which will get you up to $800 savings on the Galaxy Z Fold and $500 off the Galaxy Z Flip 3 when you trade-in up to four of your current devices, including smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches.

Now, to make things even more interesting, pre-order promos will also get you $200 Samsung Credits with the purchase of your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and $150 off your Galaxy Z Flip 3. These credits will be redeemable once you register your device to your Samsung account. It doesn’t matter whether you choose to get your device on Samsung.com or through carriers, since the same Samsung Credit will apply to every device, regardless of where you pre-order it.

Customers who pre-order their Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 will also be able to receive a 12-month complimentary CLEAR membership ($179 value) plus a full year of Samsung Care+ coverage (up to $155 value), four months of YouTube Premium and three months of Spotify Premium for free. Other deals let you get $50 Samsung Credit when you purchase a new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and a Galaxy SmartTag for $5 when you pre-order a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds 2.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

    Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

You will also get the chance to finance your new Galaxy Z Fold 3, or try it now and pay later, which lets you check out your new device for 21 days to decide whether or not you keep your new Galaxy device. Just remember to think fast since these promos won’t be around much longer.




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

You May Also Like
qUALCOMM SNAPDRAGON 775
Snapdragon 895 will come with a “greatly” upgraded GPU, Lenovo exec claims
Snapdragon 895 is expected to power the next set of flagship smartphones.
Samsung-Galaxy-S21-FE-5G-Google-Play-Console-render
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G shows up on Google Play Console with 6GB of memory
The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE showed up on the Google Play Console. It confirmed a few pieces of information that we already knew.
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 vs Apple AirPods Pro
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 vs Apple AirPods Pro
We put the Galaxy Buds2 vs Apple AirPods Pro side-by-side to see how they compare with each other. We’ll take a look at the design, features, and more.