You still have a chance to score some amazing discounts and promos by pre-ordering your new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4, and Galaxy Buds 2. Samsung’s latest Galaxy devices will officially launch on Friday, August 27, which means that you have until tomorrow to take advantage of these limited-time incentives that will get you up to $800 discounts and up to $200 Samsung Credit with your new devices.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the latest Galaxy devices are currently available for pre-order. If you head over to Samsung.com, you will see that you can get the latest Galaxy Z Fold 3 for just $1,000 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 for $500. However, this will only be possible if you take advantage of the pre-order promos, which will get you up to $800 savings on the Galaxy Z Fold and $500 off the Galaxy Z Flip 3 when you trade-in up to four of your current devices, including smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches.

Now, to make things even more interesting, pre-order promos will also get you $200 Samsung Credits with the purchase of your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and $150 off your Galaxy Z Flip 3. These credits will be redeemable once you register your device to your Samsung account. It doesn’t matter whether you choose to get your device on Samsung.com or through carriers, since the same Samsung Credit will apply to every device, regardless of where you pre-order it.

Customers who pre-order their Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 will also be able to receive a 12-month complimentary CLEAR membership ($179 value) plus a full year of Samsung Care+ coverage (up to $155 value), four months of YouTube Premium and three months of Spotify Premium for free. Other deals let you get $50 Samsung Credit when you purchase a new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and a Galaxy SmartTag for $5 when you pre-order a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds 2.

You will also get the chance to finance your new Galaxy Z Fold 3, or try it now and pay later, which lets you check out your new device for 21 days to decide whether or not you keep your new Galaxy device. Just remember to think fast since these promos won’t be around much longer.