We’re down to the last hours of Prime Day, but you can still score massive savings on some of the best and most budget-friendly smart TVs around, as Hisense Prime Day deals will get you a stunning 4K smart TV for as low as $500 when you pick up a new 55-inch U6 Series ULED Mini-LED TV. However, we’re more interested in the higher-end U8 Series ULED Mini-LED TV, which now starts at $800 on its 55-inch variant thanks to a very compelling 27 percent discount.

Hisense’s latest Prime Day deals can still get you massive savings on a new smart TV, starting with the U8 Series ULED Mini-LED TV, which now comes in at $800 after scoring a $300 instant discount. This model comes with Quantum Dot color technology, Dolby Vision IQ, an exceptional Game Mode, hands-free voice control, and Alexa compatibility. Of course, you can also choose to go for the larger 65-inch model, which now sells for $1,100, and score the same $300 instant savings, which translates to 21 percent off the regular $1,400 price tag of this baby. The 75-inch model is also getting some love, but you will find yourself paying $1,600 for yours, which represents $450 savings, for anyone interested in picking one up.

Of course, you can also opt for the mode affordable 75-inch Hisense U6 Series ULED Mini-LED TV with Dolby Vision IQ, Quantum Dot color, and more for just $848 after receiving a 29 percent discount. This model also comes with a hands-free Voice Remote and other great options that make it the perfect option for anyone looking for a massive display on a budget.