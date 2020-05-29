OnePlus 8 series was scheduled to go on sale in India on May 28. But a couple of days ago, OnePlus announced that the sale date has been postponed due to unforeseen circumstances. However, you can purchase the OnePlus 8 in India today.

OnePlus 8 price in India starts at Rs 41,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 128GB model costs Rs 44,999, whereas the 12GB + 256GB option is listed for Rs 49,999. The latter comes in Glacial Greem, Onyx Black, and Interstellar Glow options.

The OnePlus 8 is going on special limited sale in India today at 12 noon. It will be made available through Amazon India and OnePlus.in. Launch offers include Rs 2,000 off for SBI EMI customers, an additional Rs 1,000 Amazon Pay cashback for pre-booked users. Plus there is no-cost EMI option of up to 12 months from most major banks, and Jio benefits worth Rs 6,000.

Purchasers will also get six free bonus audiobooks with Audible membership. Further, those who pre-booked the device can purchase it as and when the stocks are available.