Well, it seems that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip won’t be the first foldable smartphone with a clamshell design on the market. Motorola says that its new Moto Razr will be available in just a few days for preorders, and you won’t have to wait that long to find it in stores.

The new Moto Razr will be available for preorder starting January 26th from Verizon, Walmart, and Motorola.com. It will later hit the stores on February 6th, which means it will be available long before the launch of the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip or the Galaxy S20 series. The Moto Razr was delayed because of overwhelming demand, but it seems that Motorola has already figured out everything they needed for the arrival of this device to the market. At first, the device would only be available in the US, but it will launch in the UK, Canada, and India soon after.

The Razr will be $62.49 a month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment, which translates to a grand total of $1,499.99. During preorder, you can get up to $700 off the Motorola Razr on device payment if you switch to Verizon. Of course, you start by saving $500 when you trade-in an eligible smartphone and sign up for Verizon Unlimited, plus an additional $200 prepaid MasterCard. Existing customers can still save, but just $300 with eligible trade-ins when you upgrade phones.