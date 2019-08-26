Android

You can pre-register to get the Samsung Galaxy Fold in China right now

The Samsung Galaxy Fold was supposed to come some months ago, but after several issues with its screen and its folding hinge system, the company decided it was better to wait for a better moment. They would have to wait until they fix and improve the device before it hits the shelves. Finally, we receive news that could mean that the Galaxy Fold is almost ready to be launched.

Samsung has recently launched a pre-registration page for all the Chinese customers who are interested in getting a Samsung Galaxy Fold. Yes, this means that only the people in China can pre-register, but that doesn’t mean they can purchase it right away. This may be Samsung’s way to measure the interest for this foldable device, so we may start seeing more of these pre-registration pages popping up in other countries. Some rumors say that the Samsung Galaxy Fold could be showcased during IFA 2019, but that doesn’t mean that it will start selling soon. The good news for Samsung is that there are still no other foldable devices in the market, which means that the delay of the Galaxy Fold isn’t really that bad.

Via
SamMobile
Source
GizmoChina
Posted In
Android, Phones, Tablets
Tags
Huawei, Huawei Mate X, IFA, IFA 2019, launch, News, Rumors, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Fold
