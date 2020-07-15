OnePlus Nord Cases
We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Ahead of the July 21 launch, OnePlus Nord will be up for pre-orders in India starting today at 1:30 PM IST. Yesterday, OnePlus revealed the design of the phone. It has been teasing the specifications and features for one week now so you know what you are getting if you pre-order.

The company has said that pre-orders will open only once on Amazon.in for limited stock. It is offering gifts worth up to Rs 5,000 as part of the OnePlus Nord pre-order process. Moreover, those who pre-order the device will receive two surprise gift boxes, one of which will be sent to the customers after pre-ordering and the other will be sent after completing the purchase device by 31 August. 

OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus Nord will feature a 90Hz refresh rate AMOLED display. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC. Further, the device is said to be made available in two configurations – 6GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage.

It will come equipped with a 32MP Sony IMX616 f/2.45 primary front-facing camera that is paired with an 8MP f/2.45 wide-angle camera with a field of view of 105°. On the rear lies a 48MP Sony IMX586 with an f/1.75 aperture size with OIS. It is accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide angle camera with 119° field of view and a 5MP f/2.4 depth and a 2MP f/2.4 macro camera.

You May Also Like
Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro, and tons of Android phones are on sale today
Today’s deals come from Amazon, where we find the latest 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro, the Samsung Galaxy S20 series and more on sale
Pocketnow Daily: Apple is Still Increasing the iPhone 12’s Price? (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the possible price of the iPhone 12, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 without charger and more
Realme C11
Realme C11 to be launched in India on July 14
The handset is priced at RM 429 (~ $100 / Rs 7,560) in Malaysia.