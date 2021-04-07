There are so many products out there to improve your work and productivity, but optimizing your downtime and hobbies is important too. Digital Daze App & eLearning Bundle does just that by offering a subscription to PlayStation Plus, KeepSolid VPN, and StackSkills all in one for $69.

Included in the Digital Daze bundle is a 1-year subscription to PlayStation Plus. Get free games every month, exclusive discounts, and cloud storage to keep your saves safe. You’ll get the same connectivity and social gaming as you would if you purchased directly from Sony, but this time it’s at a discount and bundled with more exciting features.

Exciting features like KeepSolid VPN, the best way to protect your browsing and give more customization to your time online. You’ll be able to surf without speed or bandwidth limits on a variety of VPN protocols like IKEv2, OpenVPN, L2TP/IPSec, and KeepSolid Wise. There’s nothing more annoying when you’re enjoying yourself on the internet and something comes up to remind you just how much malicious content is out there. To that end, KeepSolid VPN lets you use Trusted Networks, Ping Tests, and Favorite Servers to streamline your browsing while keeping it secure, and when that’s not enough, there is a kill switch included for iOS, macOS, Android, and Windows platforms.

Your downtime doesn’t just have to be about entertainment and distraction. For those who enjoy learning something new in their free time, Digital Daze includes a lifetime subscription to StackSkills Unlimited. You’ll be able to get access to a library of over 1,000 courses with new ones added monthly. Learn from 350+ of the internet’s top instructors, track your progress through their courses, get certified, and learn something new!

Get the Digital Daze App & eLearning Bundle now for $69.

Prices subject to change