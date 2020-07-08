LinkedIn

Do you have a name that people most often mispronounce? Pronouncing a name incorrectly is impolite. Hence, LinkedIn is adding a new feature to let people recognize one’s identity correctly. The new feature lets you add a 10-second audio recording of your name pronunciation. Your profile visitors will be able to hear the clip by pressing a small button on your profile.

“Everyone, including myself, makes mistakes when pronouncing other people’s names,” said Joseph Akoni, a LinkedIn product manager who worked on the feature. “I’ve encountered this personally with my Nigerian middle name—there’s a 99% chance someone won’t pronounce it correctly on the first try.”

To use this feature, you need to record your name on a mobile device (Android or iOS). However, you’ll only be able to play name pronunciations on mobile or desktop. You can visit the official LinkedIn post here for detailed instructions. The feature will be rolling out to all the 690 million LinkedIn users over the next month.

You May Also Like
Google+ is officially dead as Google Currents takes the forefront
So long, Google+!
Google will now auto-delete search and location data of new users after 18 months
Google is also extending the change to YouTube, where auto-delete will be set to 36 months by default for new users or those enabling it for the first time.
WhatsApp
Animated stickers make their way to WhatsApp
The animated stickers were one of the most demanded features on the app.