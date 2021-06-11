Great news for all those Samsung fans waiting to get a new Galaxy Tab S7 FE. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE and the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite are already available for purchase, even though you may have to wait sometime before you can actually get your hands on one.

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE was officially launched back in May with a 12.4-inch display, an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB of storage under the hood, which can be expanded to 1TB via microSD card. But, unfortunately, Samsung didn’t make the tablet available for purchase at the time, and it has only begun to sell it today, well in Russia at least.

Samsung’s official Russian site has announced that both the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE and the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite are now for sale, and they’re available with LTE and two storage configurations. The most affordable variant with 64GB storage starts at $692, while the 128GB variant goes for $761, plus you get to choose between four different color options, including black, green, silver, and pink gold.

The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is available in two color variants, dark gray and silver, with 32GB and 64GB storage options that sell for $207 and $325, respectively. However, they’re still not available on Samsung’s official site yet, and it seems that we could have to wait sometime before them. According to a new report from South Korea, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE may be delayed by a month due to supply issues and the ongoing pandemic.

“Samsung Electronics Vietnam’s factory is in a situation where production disruption is inevitable due to semiconductors and Corona 19 issues.” According to the definition of machine translation.

In other words, we may have to wait a bit longer before we can buy a new Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE in the United States and other markets around the world.

Source SamMobile