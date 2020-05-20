Nubia Red Magic 5G Transparent Edition

Nubia released its Red Magic 5G a couple of months ago. It went on sale recently in the regular color options – Black, Mars Red, or Cyber Neon.

Now, a fourth option called the Transparent Edition, which was initially introduced has went on sale in China. The company is charging CNY 4,599 (~ $687) for the new option. It comes with 12GB AM and 256GB of internal storage.

Notably, the Nubia Red Magic 5G Transparent Edition doesn’t have a transparent back. Instead, it comes with a sophisticated sticker on the inside of the protective glass. It showcasing where key components are placed without actually revealing stuff like the chipset or any other internals.

You can read everything you need to know about the handset here.

Source

You May Also Like
Motorola Edge+
Motorola Edge+ is launching in India on May 19, Flipkart teaser reveals
We don’t know the pricing yet.
New Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G could also include a new color variant
We could get a new color variant for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G and Samsung’s future foldable devices
POCO F2 Pro
Watch the POCO F2 Pro launch live-stream here
The launch event will begin at 8 PM GMT+8 (8 AM EST / 5:30 PM IST).