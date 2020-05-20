Nubia released its Red Magic 5G a couple of months ago. It went on sale recently in the regular color options – Black, Mars Red, or Cyber Neon.

Now, a fourth option called the Transparent Edition, which was initially introduced has went on sale in China. The company is charging CNY 4,599 (~ $687) for the new option. It comes with 12GB AM and 256GB of internal storage.

Notably, the Nubia Red Magic 5G Transparent Edition doesn’t have a transparent back. Instead, it comes with a sophisticated sticker on the inside of the protective glass. It showcasing where key components are placed without actually revealing stuff like the chipset or any other internals.

You can read everything you need to know about the handset here.

