Nubia Red Magic 5G Transparent Edition

Nubia released its Red Magic 5G a couple of months ago. It went on sale recently in the regular color options – Black, Mars Red, or Cyber Neon.

Now, a fourth option called the Transparent Edition, which was initially introduced has went on sale in China. The company is charging CNY 4,599 (~ $687) for the new option. It comes with 12GB AM and 256GB of internal storage.

Notably, the Nubia Red Magic 5G Transparent Edition doesn’t have a transparent back. Instead, it comes with a sophisticated sticker on the inside of the protective glass. It showcasing where key components are placed without actually revealing stuff like the chipset or any other internals.

You can read everything you need to know about the handset here.

Source

You May Also Like
Nokia 3.1
Nokia 3.1 Plus starts receiving the Android 10 update
It is 1.24GB in size.
OnePlus 8 series sale
OnePlus 8 series sale date in India announced, offer price starts at Rs 39,999
You will be able to purchase the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro for Rs 39,999 and Rs 51,999 respectively.
Galaxy S20 with mmWave 5G support coming to Verizon in exclusive Cloud White color
Starting June 4, Verizon will sell a new variant of the Galaxy…