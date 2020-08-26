Galaxy Tab S7
Samsung announced two new tablets, Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ at its Galaxy UnPacked August 2020 event. After almost three weeks, the company has announced the new products’ price in India.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Wi-Fi only variant with 128GB storage is priced at Rs 55,999 and will be available at Reliance Retail and Samsung Shop. The Galaxy Tab S7 4G model with 128GB storage is priced at Rs 63,999. As for the Galaxy Tab S7+, it only comes in 4G variant and is priced at Rs 79,999.

Samsung is offering up to Rs 10,000 discount on Keyboard cover. Customers who pre-book the Galaxy Tab S7/Tab S7+ between 26th August to 7th September, 2020 and activate by 30th September, 2020 can purchase Microsoft 365 at a discounted price of Rs. 4099. Further, the company is offering Rs 5,000 cashback on Galaxy Tab S7 and Rs 6000 cashback on Galaxy Tab S7+ with HDFC credit card. There is a no-cost EMI option as well.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/S7+ specifications

Galaxy Tab S7Galaxy Tab S7+
Display11-inch IPS
WQXGA (2560×1600)		12.4-inch Super AMOLED
WQXGA+ (2800×1752)
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 865+Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
RAM6GB / 8GB6GB / 8GB
Storage128GB / 256GB
Expandable up to 1TB		128GB / 256GB
Expandable up to 1TB
Rear Cameras13MP primary
5MP wide-angle		13MP primary
5MP wide-angle
Front Camera8MP8MP
Battery8,000mAh
45W SuperFast charging		10,090mAh
45W SuperFast charging
SoftwareAndroid 10Android 10

