WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that lets you mute specific chats forever. It is adding a new ‘Always‘ option in chat settings. This feature has been in the beta for a while now, and it is finally rolling out to the stable version. The company took to Twitter to reveal the latest development.

You can now mute a chat forever 🤫 pic.twitter.com/DlH7jAt6P8 — WhatsApp Inc. (@WhatsApp) October 23, 2020

In the Mute Settings, we used to have three options: 8 Hours, 1 Week, and 1 year. Now, the third option is changing to ‘Always’, which will let you mute a chat forever. You still get to choose whether you want WhatsApp to show notifications for that chat or not. It is now rolling out on both iOS and Android devices, as well as on WhatsApp web.

How to mute a chat forever on WhatsApp?

To mute a chat forever on WhatsApp, you can open the chat > tap on the menu option on the top right and select Mute notifications. It will lead to three options where you have to select the third, ‘Always’ button > Press Ok.

Further, you can select Show notifications if you want to just see notifications without an alert. However, once muted, you will see the Unmute notifications option in the chat settings instead of the Mute notifications option.

Upcoming WhatsApp features

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a slew of new features. From the much-awaited multi-device support to making voice and video calls using the web client, several features are in development.

It's time to bring multi-device support, WhatsApp!

The messaging app could soon allow you to use the same account on different devices. It could allow users to work with the same account on four different devices at the same time.

Moreover, it could be adding video call and voice call support for the web client. When you get a call on WhatsApp while using the web client, a pop-up window will appear with options for receiving and rejecting the call. Plus, there will be an ‘Ignore’ option at the bottom. If you happen to make a call, a small pop-up will appear with options for starting the video, mute, decline, and more settings.