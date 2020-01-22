The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite and S10 Lite were officially announced on January 3rd, but they weren’t available for purchase. Now, the Lite version of the Galaxy Note 10 is available for purchase, with the S10 Lite to follow soon.

The latest Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is already available for pre-order starting today, well if you live in India. The device is available from Samsung’s official website, and it will be in stores on February 3rd. The 6GB RAM and 128GB configuration has a $547.40 price tag, while the 8GB+128GB variant can be yours for $575.48. The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will also be available for pre-order this week, but it would show up on January 23rd in stores.

Source SamMobile