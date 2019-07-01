You can now get the Samsung Galaxy A80 and its sliding, rotating camera

The Samsung Galaxy A80 was introduced on April 11, and it brings the company’s first bezel-less, notch-less, punch-hole-less (?) display to a smartphone which has a sliding up and rotating camera system to accommodate all photography needs, front and back.

While the color options — Angel Gold, Ghost White and Phantom Black — were part of the announcement, details concerning availability and price were not made public. Today, however, the Galaxy A80 goes live in several regions around the world, if you have €649 ($735) to spare.

As a reminder, the Galaxy A80 rocks an octa-core Snapdragon 730 processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, 6.7-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2400) Super AMOLED display, and a trio of cameras consisting of a main 48MP sensor with f/2.0, a secondary ultra-wide 8MP shooter with f/2.2 and. 123 degrees field of view, as well as a 3D depth sensor. Everything is powered by Android 9 Pie and a 3,700mAh battery with 25W fast charging.