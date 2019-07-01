Android

You can now get the Samsung Galaxy A80 and its sliding, rotating camera

Contents
Galaxy A80

The Samsung Galaxy A80 was introduced on April 11, and it brings the company’s first bezel-less, notch-less, punch-hole-less (?) display to a smartphone which has a sliding up and rotating camera system to accommodate all photography needs, front and back.

While the color options — Angel Gold, Ghost White and Phantom Black — were part of the announcement, details concerning availability and price were not made public. Today, however, the Galaxy A80 goes live in several regions around the world, if you have €649 ($735) to spare.

As a reminder, the Galaxy A80 rocks an octa-core Snapdragon 730 processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, 6.7-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2400) Super AMOLED display, and a trio of cameras consisting of a main 48MP sensor with f/2.0, a secondary ultra-wide 8MP shooter with f/2.2 and. 123 degrees field of view, as well as a 3D depth sensor. Everything is powered by Android 9 Pie and a 3,700mAh battery with 25W fast charging.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Galaxy A80, News, Samsung
, , ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.