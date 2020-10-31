Back in June, we received rumors suggesting that Apple was working on bundling several of its services into one package that would also help its users save some bucks. This new service was later announced during Apple’s September event, which also introduced the new iPad Air and the Apple Watch Series 6, but it took some time before it became available. Now, Apple One is finally available and up for grabs.

Apple One is a new alternative from Apple that lets you bundle several of its services, allowing you to pay a single fixed rate instead of separate monthly payments that would also add up to more money at the end of each month. The bundles include a subscription to multiple Apple services, which include Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and more.

To sign up for Apple One, you must first go to the Settings App, then tap on Your Name at the top, then Subscriptions, and finally tap on Apple One. However, it may not appear on your device at first, so keep checking, and it will eventually appear.

Now, there are three basic tiers to choose from:

The Individual package includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50GB of iCloud for $14.95 a month.

The Family package includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 200GB of iCloud storage for $19.95 a month, which can be shared with up to six family members.

Finally, the Premier package includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+, and 2TB of iCloud storage for $29.95 per month, and yes, you can also share this one with up to six family members.

Apple One bundles are now available in the United States and in more than 100 countries around the world. However, the Premier package is currently limited to the United States, Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom since these are the only countries where the Apple New+ service is available. And don’t forget that Apple Fitness+ is still not available, as it’s expected to launch until later this year. The best part is that Apple One includes a 30-day free trial of any Apple service customers don’t already have, and they can also pay for this service bundle with the Apple Card to receive 3 percent Daily Cash per month.

