It’s been a bit over a month since Apple launched the latest version of the iPhone SE. This new budget-friendly device arrived with an aggressive price tag, and it would definitely be one of the best options for anyone looking for a new iPhone. However, you could also go for the iPhone XR, since Apple has begun selling certified refurbished devices for a great price.

You can now get a refurbished iPhone XR on Apple’s website for the first time in the United States. Prices will vary depending on the amount of storage you choose. The 64GB option will cost you $499, the 128GB version is $539, and the version with 256GB storage can be yours for $629. The base model lets you save $100 from its regular price, while the 128GB and 256GB versions are $110 and $120 down, respectively. Keep in mind that this device is still more expensive and less powerful than the iPhone SE, but at least you get Face ID.

