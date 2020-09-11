The wait is over. The Google Maps app is now, once again, available for download in the Apple Watch. This app was removed back in 2017 from the App Store, but now it is officially up for grabs after the latest update. And it seems that software updates have also confirmed the name of the subscription bundle that Apple wants to offer.

The new Google Maps app is now available for Apple Watch users. This new Apple Watch version is mainly focused on providing users with step-by-step directions and estimated arrival times. The apps main screen will display the user’s “Current trip,” and it will also show a list of “Travel times” below that.

Unfortunately, users won’t be able to input new locations from their Apple Watch, as they will still have to use their phone’s Maps app to add new locations. The app will allow users to navigate by car, bike, public transport, or travel, and that you can choose directly from the Apple Watch in the “Set travel mode” option.

Now, the Apple Music code for Android devices has revealed the new Apple One subscription service bundle. This service is expected to launch in the near future, and it seems that users who upgrade won’t be double charged for Apple music. This new subscription would also be managed on the iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac.

It is also believed that Apple may be working on several Apple One bundle tiers. The basic service would include Apple Music and Apple TV+, while other tiers would include Apple Arcade, and the third tier would also include Apple News+. We may also see options with iCloud storage, a new fitness-oriented service with virtual classes, and more. These bundles would help customers save from $2 to $5 depending on the services they need.

