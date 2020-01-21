Up next
Apple added the 2018 models, the iPhone Xs and Xs Max, to its refurbished program. This basically means that you will be able to grab a unit, granted, refurbished, but officially by Apple, at a lower price than a new one.

The refurbished iPhone Xs stats at $699 with 64GB of storage, and goes all the way up to $999 for the model with 512GB. In case of the refurbished iPhone Xs Max, it will set you back $799 for the 64GB model, $929 for the 256GB variant, and $1,099 for the 512GB version.

These refurbished models come with a new battery and chassis, they’re packaged in a new box complete with all accessories, so you’re basically getting a new phone, officially inspected and tested by Apple. You’re saving anywhere between $300 and $350, compared to the price of a new one.

Source: Apple

