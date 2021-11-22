You can now *finally* install apps on your Android TV via your Android smartphone

Android TV is one of the best TV operating systems out there. Built-in Chromecast, thousands of apps, and controlling your TV via your phone are some of the reasons why we love Android TVs. However, one of the quirks about Android TV has been the inability to install apps via your Android smartphone. Well, it seems like it's no longer the case.

According to a report by 9to5Google, Google is finally allowing users to install apps on their Android TV via an Android smartphone. The feature was first spotted by the Reddit user u/avigi (screenshot attached below) and then reported by 9to5Google.

As per the screenshot shared, the Google Play Store on your Android smartphone will start showing a drop-down menu in the "Install" button. This drop-down menu will show all the devices tied to your account, such as your Android TV devices and even Wear OS devices. From here, you can just select the device you want to install the app on, and the download will start remotely.

It seems that the feature is a server-side switch and Google will roll out the functionality in a gradual manner. For now, we haven't seen the option on any of our Android devices, yet. Have you got the option to remotely install apps on your Android TV from your Android smartphone on your phone's Google Play Store yet? Let us know in the comments section below!

Via: 9to5Google