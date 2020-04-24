Starting today, you can access Apple Music from your Samsung Smart TV. This is one of the biggest music streaming services in the world, with more than 60 million songs, live radio, and more. And now, it will be available for the first time in a non-Apple TV device.

You can now download Apple Music from the App Store on your Samsung Smart TV. The app is compatible with any Samsung Smart TV that was released in 2018 and later. You can also get a 3-month free trial if you join the platform through your TV, well, if you aren’t already subscribed to the service. This new move may also help Apple Music to get more subscribers, as its platform already had around 60 million subscribers back in 2019.

Source SamMobile