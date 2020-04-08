The latest April security patch for Google Pixel devices is now live. This software update is available for the Pixel 3, Pixel 3, and Pixel 4 series. Now, this update comes with great news for all Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL users, since it now includes a feature that allows you to enable the eyes open requirement to unlock their smartphones when using face unlock.

The Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL won’t unlock with facial recognition if you have your eyes closed, or at least if you enable this option. This security feature was greatly demanded by users, since anybody could unlock their phones, even in their sleep. The facial recognition system in these devices was supposed to be as secure as the one offered by Apple’s Face ID. However, Face ID wouldn’t unlock their iPhones unless their owners had their eyes open since the first day it was launched.

After you enable this feature in the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, you will have to have your eyes open for the device to unlock after you pick up your phone or wake it. If, by any chance, you have your eyes closed. You will have to re-initiate the scan by sleeping and waking your phone for the device to unlock. It would’ve been better if they made the devices continue to scan your face until you look at it, just like it happens with Face ID.

Source GSM Arena