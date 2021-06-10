Consider this: you are in a happy relationship. You click tons of pictures with your partner. For some reason, you guys break up. Even after four years of the break-up, Apple Photos Memories push your ex’s photos in the Photos‌ app and the ‌Photos‌ widget. It’s a sad state of affairs, but it happens. To curb this, Apple is introducing a new feature with iOS 15.

Apple will give you more granular control over the people and places that show up in your Photos Memories. Hence, allowing you to fine-tune the random appearances in the ‌Photos‌ app and the ‌Photos‌ widget. Apple already allows you to select “Suggest Fewer Memories Like This” when viewing a memory in the “For You” section of ‌Photos‌. You can also remove a photo from photo suggestions entirely. However, you can’t choose to feature a specific person less often. But things are changing with iOS 15.

The new mobile OS will allow you to choose to feature a specific person less often in Photos Memories. To enable the option, you need to long-press an image with a person and select the “Feature This Person Less” option. This will prevent that person from popping up as often. Moreover, there is a “Remove From Featured ‌Photos‌” option that prevents a specific photo from reappearing.

These new controls in Photos Memories will be appreciated by people who have some unpleasant memories related to specific pictures. It could be a picture of an ex-partner or a place that has a negative association. The new feature will allow you to manage better what shows up as a featured image. Hence, letting to have more control over the Photos Memories than before.

via: MacRumors

 




I’ve been associated with the tech industry since 2014 when I built my first blog. I’ve worked with Digit, one of India’s largest tech publications. As of now, I’m working as a News Editor at Pocketnow, where I get paid to use and write about cutting-edge tech. You can reach out to me at [email protected]

You May Also Like
iOS 15 will even work on your 6-year-old iPhone 6S!
The latest iOS 15 software update is on its way, and you can check here to see if your current device can make the jump
iOS 15: everything you need to know featured
iOS 15 official: everything you need to know
At the WorldWide Developers Conference (WWDC) today, Apple has finally revealed what…
pocketnow iPhone 12
The iPhone 13 could be thicker, and it’s not because of the camera
Check out the latest leaks suggesting that the upcoming iPhone 13 will have a thicker body, which also means great news for Apple fans