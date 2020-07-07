600MP

Samsung has started offering customer services through WhatsApp in the light of COVID-19. It provides a quick solution to consumers’ problems at the safety of their homes while also ensuring contactless service during the pandemic. You can also locate nearby service centers using the new service. The WhatsApp service is available on all days of the week, from 9 AM to 6 PM IST.

To get in touch with Samsung on WhatsApp, you need to send a message to its support number 1800-5-SAMSUNG (1800-5-7267864) to register. That’s all. Once done, you can use the service to seek any sort of technical support. You can request for demo and installation of the Samsung products as well.

Samsung India’s Customer Service Vice President Sunil Cutinha believes that the use of WhatsApp “will help us deepen our consumer connect while providing greater convenience to them.”

You May Also Like
HONOR 30 Youth Edition
HONOR 30 Youth Edition packing Dimensity 800 SoC goes official
The rear panel is a 2.5D glass panel made from 9 layers with anti-fingerprint coating.
APEX Legends
Apex Legends will launch on Mobile this year, EA confirms
To recall, EA had announced its plans to bring Apex Legends to mobile in May last year. However, it had not revealed a timeline.
Supply chain sources claim the iPhone 12 will launch in September
New reports suggest that the upcoming iPhone 12 lineup will indeed launch in September