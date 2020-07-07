600MP

Samsung has started offering customer services through WhatsApp in the light of COVID-19. It provides a quick solution to consumers’ problems at the safety of their homes while also ensuring contactless service during the pandemic. You can also locate nearby service centers using the new service. The WhatsApp service is available on all days of the week, from 9 AM to 6 PM IST.

To get in touch with Samsung on WhatsApp, you need to send a message to its support number 1800-5-SAMSUNG (1800-5-7267864) to register. That’s all. Once done, you can use the service to seek any sort of technical support. You can request for demo and installation of the Samsung products as well.

Samsung India’s Customer Service Vice President Sunil Cutinha believes that the use of WhatsApp “will help us deepen our consumer connect while providing greater convenience to them.”

