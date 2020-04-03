Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
Samsung’s Camera Controller app allows users to click photos, shoot videos, and review shots remotely on their phone using a Samsung smartwatch. But so far, the app lacked support for the new Galaxy S20 series phones.

That changes now, as Samsung has updated the Camera Controller app to v1.0.79 build, adding support for the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra. All you have to do is download the app on your smartwatch and use it as a remote viewfinder for capturing memories with your phone.

The app also allows you to switch between the rear and front cameras, which is quite convenient. But do keep in mind that the Camera Controller app is only compatible with the Galaxy Watch Active and Active 2 series of smartwatches, and not the old Gear lineup.

Source: Galaxy Store

