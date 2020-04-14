Nubia Red Magic 5G
Nubia launched its latest and greatest gaming smartphone last month. The Nubia Red Magic 5G packs some truly impressive hardware such as a first-in-class 144Hz refresh rate display, up to 16GB of RAM, Snapdragon 865 chip, a 64-megapixel camera, and a lot more.

It is now available globally. The phone comes in four different memory combinations in China. However, it is being made available in two variants globally. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model comes in Eclipse Black and Hot Rod Red for $579/€579/£539. On the other hand, the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at $649/€649/£599. The latter comes in Pulse Neon color option.

Nubia Red Magic 5G

Moreover, Nubia is offering freebies too. The first 100 customers who purchase the phone until April 21 will receive the ability to purchase a $30 voucher from the Red Magic 5G Blueprint event for only $5.79. Further, four of those 100 buyers will receive a $20 bonus to increase the voucher up to $50. It can be spent in the Red Magic store for accessories like cases, chargers, or power banks.

The smartphone is being made available in the United States, Canada, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore, Indonesia, Taiwan, Israel, Japan, and Macau. Here are all the specifications of the Nubia Red Magic 5G.

