Apple launched the second-generation iPhone SE in April. However, the phone wasn’t made available online in India till today.

Recently, Apple announced a limited period offer for HDFC Bank cardholders that will let them purchase the iPhone SE at an effective price of Rs 38,900 after a cashback of Rs 3,600. It will be applicable on the purchase of iPhone SE starting 12 noon today, May 20.

After the cashback, the 128GB version will cost Rs 44,200 and 256GB storage model will cost Rs 54,700 instead of Rs 47,800 and Rs 58,300 respectively.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new iPhone SE.

Source: Flipkart