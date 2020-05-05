Vivo V19 global variant

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, India is under a lockdown, which was eased yesterday. Now, various non-essential businesses are operative. And, Vivo India has found a unique idea to let customers buy its smartphones.

Consumers in India can buy Vivo smartphones with just an SMS. The system will let prospective buyers inquire via an SMS, the company’s official website, or even the Facebook page. One of 30,000 Vivo brand ambassadors will then get in contact with the customer. 

After knowing the buyers’ requirements, the ambassador will help them in buying a new smartphone through any one of the 20,000 physical retail stores in the country.

Via: The News Minute

