Apple’s latest M1 13-inch MacBook Pro is one of the most powerful laptops in the market. The introduction of laptops and PCs with Apple Silicon came to shake the market, as it introduced more power to its already great devices while managing to keep its prices from shooting up.

However, there’s no such thing as a perfect product. We are bound to see an issue here and there, and that’s when companies take their defective devices and give their consumers a new one. The products that presented problems get taken in and then fixed to be sold for a lower price, later on, such is the case of the M1 MacBook Pro.

Apple has now listed its most powerful M1 device, the 13-inch MacBook Pro, for sale in refurb condition on the Apple Online Store. This laptop is usually found for $1,299 on the Apple Online Store and on several e-tailers such as Amazon, B&H, and more. However, you can now get your almost new 13-inch MacBook Pro for $1,099. This is also less than what you would usually find it for when on sale. For example, you can get a new model from Amazon for $1,219 with $80 savings in its Space Gray color variant with 256GB storage, or $1,210 in Silver, and we have seen it drop all the way to $1,199 with $100 discounts. However, we haven’t seen it reach this price before.

An Apple-certified refurbished product undergoes a rigorous process prior to sale. Apple’s one-year limited warranty also covers it, and you also get Apple’s 14-day return policy, just in case something doesn’t seem right. Unfortunately, there are no engraving or gift wrap options for these products, and supplies are limited. So, if you end up deciding to get your refurbished 13-inch MacBook Pro with an M1 chip, you would also be getting the same laptop 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM, a 13.3-inch LED-backlit display with OPS technology with a Touch Bar and Touch ID that originally released back in November 2020. Oh, and if you want the 512GB storage version, you can get one for $1,269 with $230 savings, or get it new for $1,399 with $100 savings over at Amazon.com or B&H.