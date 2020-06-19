Apple has had an in-store trade-in program for iPhones and iPad for a long time, but Macs were missing from the equation. You couldn’t avail credits for your old iMac to get a better deal on the latest model. However, it is changing now. Apple is expanding the in-store trade-in program to its Mac computers.

The development was first reported by Bloomberg last week. Since then, Apple has updated the trade-in page on its website accordingly. The company says that used Macs in an unsellable condition will be recycled. And those in good condition will go to new owners.

As for the values, the latest MacBook Air in good condition can bring in $690 at the most. You can get a better value if you sell it elsewhere online. Further, for MacBook Pro you can get up to $1760 and for iMac, the value can go up to $1390.