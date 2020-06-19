Best MacBook Air Cases – MacBook Air 13-inch

Apple has had an in-store trade-in program for iPhones and iPad for a long time, but Macs were missing from the equation. You couldn’t avail credits for your old iMac to get a better deal on the latest model. However, it is changing now. Apple is expanding the in-store trade-in program to its Mac computers.

The development was first reported by Bloomberg last week. Since then, Apple has updated the trade-in page on its website accordingly. The company says that used Macs in an unsellable condition will be recycled. And those in good condition will go to new owners.

iPhone trade-in

As for the values, the latest MacBook Air in good condition can bring in $690 at the most. You can get a better value if you sell it elsewhere online. Further, for MacBook Pro you can get up to $1760 and for iMac, the value can go up to $1390.

