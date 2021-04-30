Tablets are the more portable cousins to laptops, and their use can range from traveling workstations to compact entertainment and everything in between. The VANKYO MatrixPad Z10: 10″ 3GB+32GB Tablet is a small but powerful device that can do everything you need it to and more, and right now it’s on sale for $109.99, a savings of 21%.

The MatrixPad Z10 comes equipped with an HD 1080P display that will give you crisp, clear video playback, vibrant web pages, and show you your pictures how you remember them. With a 10.1-inch display, you will have enough room to work and play comfortably without going so big that you may as well have just bought a computer (and if you want to do that, there are some great deals on computers here).

For listening, watching, and working this is the perfect tablet. Dual speakers ensure adequate external volume that is clear as well as loud. For internal audio, this tablet has an audio jack and supports FM functionality when headphones are plugged in. The HD display and MT8163A quad-core processor will give you visuals that don’t lag or skip. And for those long sessions reading or working, your eyes can benefit from the reading and eye comfort modes which respectively display monochromatic light or yellowish light, both to the effect of helping your eyes against eye strain and establishing a suitable mood.

The MatrixPad Z10 comes with 3 GB of ram and 32 GB onboard memory, so you will be able to download and run a plethora of apps and software. Switch between work and fun mode by keeping everything you need for both on one highly-performing tablet.

