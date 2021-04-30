tablet deal

Tablets are the more portable cousins to laptops, and their use can range from traveling workstations to compact entertainment and everything in between. The VANKYO MatrixPad Z10: 10″ 3GB+32GB Tablet is a small but powerful device that can do everything you need it to and more, and right now it’s on sale for $109.99, a savings of 21%.

The MatrixPad Z10 comes equipped with an HD 1080P display that will give you crisp, clear video playback, vibrant web pages, and show you your pictures how you remember them. With a 10.1-inch display, you will have enough room to work and play comfortably without going so big that you may as well have just bought a computer (and if you want to do that, there are some great deals on computers here).

For listening, watching, and working this is the perfect tablet. Dual speakers ensure adequate external volume that is clear as well as loud. For internal audio, this tablet has an audio jack and supports FM functionality when headphones are plugged in. The HD display and MT8163A quad-core processor will give you visuals that don’t lag or skip. And for those long sessions reading or working, your eyes can benefit from the reading and eye comfort modes which respectively display monochromatic light or yellowish light, both to the effect of helping your eyes against eye strain and establishing a suitable mood.

The MatrixPad Z10 comes with 3 GB of ram and 32 GB onboard memory, so you will be able to download and run a plethora of apps and software. Switch between work and fun mode by keeping everything you need for both on one highly-performing tablet.

You can get The VANKYO MatrixPad Z10: 10″ 3GB+32GB Tablet now for only $109.99, a savings of 21%.

Prices subject to change




Pocketnow brings you awesome deals every week. Whether software or hardware, accessories or other gear, we’re trying to offer the best deals you can find out there.

You May Also Like
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 on wooden table
Get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, Chromebooks and more on sale
We close today’s deals with the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 on its Bluetooth-only and LTE configurations, and more products on sale
B&H has the latest M1 MacBook Air and several more products on sale
Check out the best deals available at B&H Phptp Video, where you will find the latest M1-powered MacBook Air and more devices on sale
Previous generation iPad Pro models are up to $120 off right now
We start today’s deals with several Apple products, which feature the previous-generation iPad Pro, the iPhone 12, and more on sale