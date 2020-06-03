T-Mobile is giving a great offer to its postpaid subscribers through its T-Mobile Tuesday app today. You can easily get three months subscription of free Stadia Pro if you haven’t signed up for the service.

Stadia Pro usually costs $10 per month and offers access to a rotating selection of games. You can find titles such as Destiny 2, PUGB, Panzer Dragoon Remake, and more. Now, T-Mobile lets you get a three-month subscription absolutely free. Any games you buy will remain playable even if your subscription ends and you don’t feel like keep on paying for it.

This deal won’t get you the Stadia gamepad, but you don’t really need it if you plan on playing on a PC with a decent internet connection. Remember, this deal is only available for new Stadia subscribers, and you can take up on this offer until 5 am Eastern on June 9.

Source Android Police

Via Google Play Store