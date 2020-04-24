OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are the latest smartphone from the company. While they are yet to go on sale in India, their Pop-Up Boxes have been listed on the site.

The Limited Edition Pop-up Boxes include the smartphones, Bullets Wireless Z earphones, and two mobile cases. And what’s amazing is you can get all of this by just paying Rs 1,000 more than the official MRP of the phone.

The OnePlus 8 pop-up box is priced at Rs 45,999 (~$602), whereas the pop-up box for the OnePlus 8 Pro is priced at Rs 60,999 (~$798). Both of them are listed on the OnePlus India website. However, they are not yet available for purchase or pre-orders.

Source: OnePlus India