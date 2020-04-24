OnePlus pop-up boxes
Up next
Author
Tags

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are the latest smartphone from the company. While they are yet to go on sale in India, their Pop-Up Boxes have been listed on the site.

The Limited Edition Pop-up Boxes include the smartphones, Bullets Wireless Z earphones, and two mobile cases. And what’s amazing is you can get all of this by just paying Rs 1,000 more than the official MRP of the phone.

The OnePlus 8 pop-up box is priced at Rs 45,999 (~$602), whereas the pop-up box for the OnePlus 8 Pro is priced at Rs 60,999 (~$798). Both of them are listed on the OnePlus India website. However, they are not yet available for purchase or pre-orders.

Source: OnePlus India

You May Also Like
OnePlus 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20+

OnePlus 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20+: Specs comparison

Here’s an OnePlus 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20+: Specs comparison.

Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro goes on sale in the US priced at $500

Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro comes with an IP68 and MIL-STD 810G certified build for protection againt dust, water, and mechanical damage.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra VS Google Pixel 4 XL: UNFAIR?! (video)

If it were my money, I’d pick the more powerful and complete phone, but I think this comparison has also served to show how Google can give hardware such a tough battle on the code bench.