You can get a free Samsung Galaxy S22 right now!

This may seem a bit hard to believe, but it is no joke. You can currently score a new Samsung Galaxy S22 without paying a single dollar.

Of course, there’s no such thing as a free meal since you will have to trade in one of your current devices to get your new device. But don’t worry, you won’t have to hand in one of the latest models, as AT&T’s latest offer will give you a free Samsung Galaxy S22 when you trade in any Galaxy phone, it doesn’t matter the year or the conditions of your device. You can trade in your old and beat-up Samsung Galaxy S8 with 64GB storage space and still get your new Galaxy S22 free! Just remember that you will have to get your device with an eligible unlimited plan, but that’s the only real requirement.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is one of Samsung’s best devices available. It comes with a 6.1-inch FHD+ flat screen with 48-120Hz adaptive refresh rates, a 3,700mAh battery with 25W fast charging, 8GB RAM, 128GB or 256GB storage options. You will also get a killer camera with a 50MP ultra-wide primary sensor capable of capturing 8K video and other tons of great features.

However, AT&T is also giving special treatment to the iPhone 13 Pro Max, as new and existing customers can get this new phone and save up to $700 with an eligible trade-in. This will also have you picking up an unlimited plan, but you would only have to pay $11.12/month on one of AT&T’s installment plans. This will get you a locked device with 128GB of storage space, but you will also get five different color options to choose from and all the advantages and features of Apple’s latest iPhone.

AT&T will also get you some savings on other Apple and Samsung products. For example, buying one Apple Watch will get you $200 savings on the second one or get up to $300 savings on the fourth-generation iPad Air after an eligible trade-in. And if you’re a Samsung user, you can get a new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and get the second one for free or pick up a Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go with a 50 percent discount. No trade-in is required.

These deals will run until June 19, so you have more than enough time to decide whether or not to take advantage of these hot offers.