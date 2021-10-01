We keep on getting incredible savings from Amazon.com, and boy, do we have a treat for every gamer out there. First up, we have the Razer Ornata Chroma Gaming Keyboard that features customizable Chroma RGB lighting, individually backlit keys, a detachable plush wrist rest, and more for just $60 after a 40 percent discount.

However, suppose you want to step up your gaming experience. In that case, you may want to check out the Razer BlackWidow Elite Mechanical Gaming Keyboard that now sells for $100 after a $70 discount, which represents a 40 percent discount. This is the full-size keyboard comes with dedicated media keys, a USB passthrough, and more. You can also get the BlackWidow TE Chroma V2 TKL tenkeyless mechanical gaming keyboard that’s getting a massive 50 percent discount, leaving it up for grabs at $70 on its variant with Green clicky switches. The one I have packs yellow linear switches, and it’s great for gaming and typing.

If you’re more interested in picking up a new gaming mouse, you can check out the Razer Basilisk that’s currently selling for $99 after a $51 discount. This model is great by itself, it is the same one I’m using right now, but you can also get r with a charging dock for $141 after a 28 percent discount. Or enjoy a similar experience with the wired version that is now available for $46.03 after a $33.96 discount.

You can also consider checking out the Razer Viper Ultimate Hyperspeed lightest wireless gaming mouse with an RGB charging dock that’s going for $133.05 after an 11 percent discount, meaning you can get one and score $26.94 savings. Or get it without the dock for just $100 and score $30 savings.

Any of these gaming mice will look better gliding on top of the Razer Goliathus Extended Chroma Gaming Mouse Mat that’s selling for $40 after a 30 percent discount on its Wide variant in Black. You can also pick up the Razer Kiyo Streaming Webcam that’s currently getting a 29 percent discount, meaning that you can pick one up for $71.44 after a $28 discount. Finally, pair it with the Razer Seiren X USB Streaming Microphone for $73 after a $27 discount for a great streaming experience.

However, you can also check out the recently announced Razer Kiyo X webcam and the Ripsaw X capture card that will be great for anyone looking to get into streaming or those looking to upgrade their gaming setup. They currently sell for $80 and $140, respectively, and you can already purchase yours by heading over to Razer.com.