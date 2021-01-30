We thought Samsung deals weren’t going to be as sweet after the pre-order period was over, but it seems that we were mistaken. You can currently get a new Samsung Galaxy S21 for just $75 if you are willing to get it locked to one of the United States’ largest carriers. However, you can get an unlocked version for $100. This will be possible if you have an eligible device to trade in, and you will also get $50 instant credits for in-store accessories and devices, a Galaxy SmartTag, and four months of YouTube Premium for free.

Now, if you want to go for the Galaxy S21 Plus, you can get an unlocked version for $300 or get yours on your favorite network for $200. You get $70 in-store credits. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is up for grabs for $400 locked, or get the unlocked version for $500. However, you must trade-in an eligible device to get these prices. The Galaxy SmartTag and the four free months of YouTube Premium are available across the board. Still, the Galaxy S21 Ultra is the device that gives you back the most, as you will also get $100 Samsung Credit to spend on whatever you want, as long as you can find it in the Samsung store.

Now, you can always go for older Galaxy flagships, as last year’s Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series is also on sale. You will regularly find this device selling for $1,000 in its entry-level variant, or $1,200 if you want to go Ultra. However, with an eligible trade-in, you can get this device for as low as $450 and $750, respectively. Both devices come with 128GB storage space in their base version, and they also include four months of YouTube Premium and six months of Spotify Premium completely free. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and the Galaxy Z Flip are also on sale, the first one can be yours for just $999.99, while Samsung Galaxy Z Flip starts at $300 with LTE-only support, or put in an extra $150 to get the 5G enabled version.

Now, Samsung phones aren’t the only ones getting interesting discounts. The OnePlus 8 is also on sale, and you can get one for just $470 after a $330 discount. This device comes with 128GB storage space, 8GB RAM, a 6.55-inch display with 90Hz refresh rates, and a triple camera setup with a 48MP main camera sensor.