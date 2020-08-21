We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

The launch of the Google Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a 5G may be close, but the recently launched Pixel 4a is no slouch. This impressive, budget-friendly Android device is already one of the best-selling smartphones on Amazon and other online retailers, and this new offer will most likely boost its sales. Yes, there’s a catch, but right now, you can get a new Google Pixel 4a for just $240 at Verizon.

Yes, you can get a new Google Pixel 4a for just $240 at Verizon right now. The device was recently launched on August 3 with a $349 price tag, but you know carriers, always coming up with fantastic deals on new devices. In order to get this device, you must first add a new line or be a new Verizon customer. The next step consists of buying the phone on Verizon’s installment plan, meaning that you will pay $10 a month for two years. If you’re interested, click on the following link.

Verizon

