The Samsung Galaxy Z flip has just launched, and it keeps getting better. You can get it in its original black and purple color variants for $1,380, but there’s another option for all of those who love fashion.

The Thom Browne Edition of the Galaxy Z Flip was presented during the latest Unpacked event, and it’s now available for purchase. If you want this special edition, you have to live in the United States, or you have to wait a bit longer to buy it in United Kingdom, South Korea, Italy, France, China, Hong Kong, and Japan. This device is sold as a package, and its priced at $2,480, and it includes the new Galaxy Buds+, the Galaxy Watch Active 2, and a leather case to protect your foldable phone.

