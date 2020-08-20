Apple vs. Fortnite disputes may be getting out of control. Now, Apple iPhones with Fortnite installed are being listed on eBay for insane prices.

Apple has recently removed the Fortnite app from its App Store. Epic Games included an alternative payment method that would save users some money if they decided to buy directly from the Epic Store. This has led to legal actions on both sides, and we could even see Epic lose access to its developer app tools.

However, this could end up hurting players, more than the companies above. Some eBay users are starting to list iPhones on sale with Fortnite installed on the device. Prices as high as $10,000 have been mentioned for an iPhone X, which would easily get you up to six maxed iPhone 11 Pro Max devices, but these would come without the app. We strongly advise you not to go for these devices, as you can install Fortnite on your iPhone is you had installed it before.

To reinstall Fortnite on your iPhone, just go to your “My Purchases” section in the App Store, then tap “purchases: and you will find every single iOS app you’ve ever installed. Search for the “Fortnite” app, and you should start the download process by clicking on the cloud icon. This will download around 10GB of app files, and it should let you play, or at least until the next update arrives.

Source MacRumors

Via The Verge