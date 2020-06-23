tvOS

What’s a TV operating system without the support to stream YouTube in 4K? Well, Apple’s tvOS was exactly that up until now. The lack of this feature has been a hole in the Apple TV experience. However, at has quietly mentioned that the new tvOS will play YouTube videos in “full 4K”.

Apple didn’t announce the feature at its WWDC 2020 keynote, but it was noticed by 9To5Google on the tvOS News14 features webpage. The site says, “Watch the latest YouTube videos in their full 4K glory. Your favorite music, slo‑mo, outdoor, and vlog footage never looked better.”

Other changes to tvOS include new improvements such as gaming on Apple TV now expands to multi-user support, allowing you to continue a game right where you left off, and it now supports Xbox controllers. You can read more about it here.

