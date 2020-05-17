This is maybe the best deal for Apple’s AirPods Pro that we have seen so far. Yes, they are usually on sale at Amazon and B&H, but this time you can get a pair from Verizon for just $219.99.

If you were waiting for the best possible deal on Apple’s AirPods Pro, well, this is it. You can head over to Verizon, then add them to your cart to see the $30 discount and complete the purchase. You can get them with free two-day shipping or same-day pick-up on some retail stores in the US. These may be some of the best wireless earbuds available in the market, so you may want to jump on this deal asap before the AirPods Pro run out.

Buy Apple’s AirPods Pro

Source MacRumors

