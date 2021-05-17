LG Rollable
Image: LG

Remember LG Rollable, the highly anticipated phone rocking an innovative flexible display that could be extended over a sliding edge – turning the device from a phone into a mini-tablet? In case you missed the big news of LG shutting down its phone business, let me break it to you that the rollable phone was canceled. In simple words, you won’t be able to buy it ever- unless you happen to be an LG employee in South Korea.

As per leakster Tron (@FrontTron), LG has reportedly put the rollable smartphone up for sale for employees in the LG Korea Mobile Communications division. What this means is that the phone was ready to go on sale, but the shuttering down of the phone division ensured that the stock never made it into the hands of potential buyers. However, it is unclear how many units of the LG Rollable phone were ready to ship, and are now up for grabs for its employees.

LG Rollable extending

However, it is quite evident that the LG Rollable was on the cusp of its official launch. The phone had already received the necessary NFC and Bluetooth SIG certifications, and was heavily rumored to launch in June this year. Up until meeting its unfortunate fate, LG hadn’t revealed much about its internal hardware but did give us a glimpse of it on video though.

LG Rollable retracting

So far, we’re yet to see a rollable phone hit the market. OPPO showcased a rollable phone called the OPPO X 2021 months ago on video, but the device is unlikely to go on sale anytime soon. Samsung, on the other hand, has given us a glimpse of its work on rollable display technology for smartphones and is quite likely to become the first company that actually brings a rollable phone to the market. TCL is also in the game, but the company hasn’t revealed any concrete plans aside from showcasing us concepts and renders.




