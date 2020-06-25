This is not the first time that we see rumors suggesting that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will come with a 108MP camera. However, this time we could say that we have non-official confirmation of this rumor since a very reliable leaker has recently shared it.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 "Ultra" ("Canvas2") has a 108MP main cam. I know we knew, but I've seen hard evidence now, so consider it confirmed from my end. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) June 25, 2020

Roland Quandt has recently posted on Twitter that the new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will feature a 108MP camera. His source claims that he’s seen hard evidence of its existence, and now we would only have to find out if this new sensor is the same ISOCELL Bright HM1 found in the main camera of the Galaxy S20 Ultra, or if this may be the ISOCELL Bright HM2.

Source SamMobile

Via Twitter