When it comes to indoor fitness cycling bikes, most of us tend to think of Peloton, what many call as the “Apple” of indoor fitness equipment. So, when Yesoul contacted us claiming that their G1M PLUS is better in comparison to the Peloton Bike+ at just a fraction of the price, we were intrigued. After testing the bike for a few weeks, it's clear that shelling out $2500 for the Peloton isn't necessary — the Yesoul G1M Plus delivers a comparable premium experience at a much more affordable price. Here, we compare the Yesoul G1M PLUS and the Peloton Bike+ to see why you don't need to break the bank for an indoor bike.

Peloton Bike+ vs Yesoul G1M PLUS: Specifications

Specification Peloton Bike+ YESOUL G1M PLUS Screen Size 23.8 inches 21.5 inches Weight 140 lbs 77.16 lbs Product Size 59" L x 59" H x 22" W 50.98" L x 20.87" W x 57.09" H Material Welded Steel Steel Speakers Stereo Speakers w/rear-facing woofers 4-speaker system with 2 subwoofers Maximum Height 6.5 feet 6.2 feet Minimum Height 4.92 feet 4.9 feet Resistance Mechanism Magnetic Magnetic Power Source 100 V to 240 V, 50 Hz to 60 Hz, 3.25 A Max 24V 2A Maximum Weight 297 lbs 265 lbs Number of Resistance Levels N/A 100 Connections WiFi, ANT+ wireless, Bluetooth 5, 100 Mbps - USB-C to Ethernet Adapter ONLY (not included) Bluetooth, Live Streaming Cable (Requires DisplayPort Support) App Support N/A Yesoul Fitness, Kinomap, ZWIFT, Jacfit Price $2495 $399

Design and Build

Source: Pocketnow

Starting with the design, both the Peloton Bike+ and the Yesoul G1M PLUS offer a solid construction. Both bikes offer powder-coated steel in a very elegant shade of matte black with red, white and chrome accents. For a bike that costs one-fifth the price of Peloton Bike+, the Yesoul G1M PLUS offers a solid build quality. Despite being nearly 50% lighter than the Bike+, the G1M PLUS has an overall excellent weight distribution (that is good enough for it not to wobble).

While the Yesoul G1M PLUS may lack some of the premium touches of the Peloton, which comes with features like adjustable seat positioning and higher-quality materials for the handrails, Yesoul offers more practical features like a stand for your phone and a better-padded seat. Both bikes also offer knobs for adjusting the resistance and displays for an immersive experience, but more on this below.

Display and Input

Source: Pocketnow

The Peloton Bike+ boasts a larger 23.8-inch touchscreen display that provides access to a wide range of classes and metrics, while the G1M PLUS comes with a slightly smaller 21.5-inch display. However, the G1M PLUS stands out with its matte display, which is easier to see compared to the glossy display of the Peloton. Both bikes also feature a complementing high-quality audio system.

One standout feature of the G1M PLUS is its HDMI output and USB charging. This allows users to stream content from external devices like smartphones or tablets. YESOUL even provides a USB-C and Lightning cable adapter for connecting your devices to the display while cycling. Additionally, purchasing the G1M PLUS grants unlimited access to YESOUL app rides, so you can just use the display and your device without any memberships. Speaking of memberships…

Subscription and Performance

Source: Pocketnow

Peloton's former core advantage was its fully integrated, tilting display with excellent sound, plus a membership that brought the cycling studio experience home. However, Peloton's model is both expensive and restrictive. The Bike+ starts at $2,500, and unless you pay a hefty $44 monthly membership, it's essentially unusable. Worse, you can't even connect more than one Peloton device per membership. The Yesoul fitness app requires a monthly subscription fee of $9.9. However, unlike Peloton, Yesoul's subscription is not mandatory. This is because Yesoul offers a free permissionless streaming screen casting feature, allowing users to fully utilize the screen even without a subscription.

On the other hand, the Yesoul G1M PLUS offers a wide range of fitness programs and classes through its own app without the need for a subscription. You can access all content directly on the bike for free of cost. It is, however, worth noting that both bikes also provide real-time feedback on metrics like resistance, cadence, and distance cycled.

Source: Pocketnow

In terms of actual use and performance, both the Peloton Bike+ and the Yesoul G1M PLUS deliver smooth and quiet rides thanks to magnetic resistance. However, one advantage that Peloton Bike+ has over the G1M PLUS is automatic resistance adjustment during classes. For people who like manual control, it is available on both bikes.

Conclusion

Source: Pocketnow

The choice is clear. While Peloton offers a more polished experience, its high price tag and then the added cost of membership makes it a tough sell. The Yesould G1M Plus comes in at just $499, which can further be lowered to $399 when you use the code “Pocketnow” during checkout, making it a steal.

The Yesoul delivers a comfortable ride, a versatile screen that can be converted to your personal Gym TV as well, and the freedom to use your preferred fitness apps – all for a fraction of the cost of a Peloton. If you're looking for a smart, budget-friendly exercise bike that won't lock you into an expensive subscription, the YESOUL G1M Plus is undeniably a better option.